The crew sets out to take down a corrupt judge played by Rachael Harris in one of the three episodes dropping as part of Leverage: Redemption‘s Season 3 premiere on Thursday, April 17, on Prime Video, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “The Digital Frankenstein Job,” the team — Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Aleyse Shannon as maker Breanna Casey, and Noah Wyle as fixer Harry Wilson — conducts a sting to snare a corrupt judge. They use the perfect undercover briber — a completely virtual tech visionary generated by A.I. — only to watch as their “Digital Frankenstein” quickly spins out of control.

Harris’ Judge Marlene Gannon is described as not “exactly a shining representative of Lady Justice,” since she is more than happy to accept “donations,” i.e., bribes, in exchange for a favorable ruling. She’s also a lover of bourbon and runs her own family brand, Mardi Grain, described as leaving “an even more sour taste in the mouth than judicial corruption.” Our sneak peek offers a look at that bourbon, which Harry described as “truly awful” and their way in.

And so Harry approaches Marlene at a bourbon showcase. She wonders if he’s trying to get on her good side, but he assures her he’s only there “to savor [her] family business.” Meanwhile, Parker and Eliot are set up perfectly to reel her in in the book next to hers. Watch the full sneak peek above to see how they do it.

Shannon shared with us that this was one of her favorite cons of the season. “Being able to create Frank Frankenstein. That was really fun,” she said. “Christophe is a brilliant actor, and we were able to collaborate and make something that I think is really cool looking. And if you paired us side by side, we almost got to a point where it was a little creepy. So that was really fun and great to film and yeah, great to boogie on with Brianna on the actual con. It was great to have the lion’s share of that portion. That was great.”

Leverage: Redemption, Season 3 Premiere (three episodes), Thursday, April 17, Prime Video