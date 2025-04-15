You know how bad stuff seems to happen when certain things falling into the wrong hands? Well, prepare for bad. Like Black Ajah bad.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the third-season finale of Prime Video‘s superlative take on Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time novels (watch it above), the great hunt (see what I did there) for the second of two a’dam cuffs Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) needs to control Rand (Josh Strahowski) takes an alarming turn: The damn thing is literally hand-delivered to her! But what the blade-jawed blonde traitor to the Aes Sedai doesn’t realize is that the messenger bearing this all-powerful accessory is a disguised Moghedien (Laia Costa), the demented Dark One who has been turning captives into Grey Men and covertly sabotaging Liandrin’s mission.

For weeks since the globally acclaimed third season launched, Mo has been skulking around Tanchico behind the scenes, posing as a servant to these high-fashion turncoats. Turn out, she’s hellbent on messing with Liandrin’s campaign to Pokémon the artifacts that, when used together, will cripple the Dragon Reborn so she can drag him to the Dark One. We first saw the female version of the cuff, known as an a’dam, when Rand’s now-ex Egwene (Madeleine Madden) was enslaved by the Seanchean last season and fitted with a magic-suppressing collar controlled by the bracelet worn by her abuser Renna.

With Liandrin now in possession of both of the cuffs and aware of the collar’s location, this does not bode well for our boy Rand. However, Moghedien is a total wild card and while she seems wickedly interested in foiling Liandrin’s real plan — to finally become one of the Chosen, like her — who knows how this is gonna shake out. She could end up cutting a deal with the Darkfriend on a collab that serves both of their needs.

And let’s not forget that Liandrin’s fellow Black Ajahs Jeaine (Olivia Popica) and Chesmal (Me Hae Lee) could also be harboring their own agendas against her, given how she so readily dispatched deceptive coven member Nyomi a few episodes back. Not to mention that they were also completely unfaithful to the White Tower in the first place. There is legit no one in this mix you can trust. It’s like an episode of The Traitors with magic, great hair, and spell-check defying names.

And we love it as much as we love hating Liandrin.

The Wheel of Time, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, April 17, Prime Video