‘DWTS’ Finalist William Levy Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication & Trespassing in Florida

Cheryl Burke and William Levy on Dancing With the Stars
Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

William Levy, a telenovela star who was on Season 14 of Dancing With the Stars, has been arrested in Florida. Levy’s arrest on Monday, April 14, was for disorderly intoxication in a public place, causing a disturbance, and trespassing according to TMZ.

As of Tuesday, April 15, Levy is still behind bars, per WPLG-TV. The local outlet reported that Levy was booked at Broward County Main Jail and was granted a $500 bond by a judge during a hearing on Tuesday.

Levy appeared on DWTS in 2012 and finished in third place alongside his professional dance partner Cheryl Burke. Donald Driver was named the winner of that season, while classical singer Katherine Jenkins came in second. Levy earned his first perfect score of the season during week 8 when he and Burke performed a foxtrot to “Stray Cat Strut.”

William Levy on Dancing With the Stars

Adam Taylor / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the semifinals, he received another perfect score when they danced the samba. The duo’s cha-cha-cha in the finals also received a perfect score of 30, while Levy’s freestyle scored a 29. His final dance of the season, a salsa, also earned three 10s from the judges.

Levy has a son and daughter with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, whom he’s been in an on-and-off relationship with since 2003. The Cuban-American actor made his acting debut in 2006 and scored his first Univision role in Olvidarte Jamás that year. His breakthrough came in 2007 on the Mexican telenovela Pasión. Levy also served as a judge in the 2014 Miss Universe pageant.

While discussing her DWTS partnership with Levy in 2012, Burke told PR.com, “The most fun thing about him is that he’s really a natural dancer, so it’s fun to be able to experiment different dance moves on him and to see how he learns. Also, there is a language barrier between us, so it’s been interesting for me to see how information is processed in his brain. It’s been challenging for me to be able to communicate [with him], but I’m learning every day how to deal with his personality.”

