Six months after Matt Bomer teased a potential White Collar reboot, the show’s creator, Jeff Eastin, has officially confirmed it’s a go, and Bomer is on board to reprise his role as con artist Neal Caffrey.

Speaking at Variety’s TV Fest this Thursday (June 6), Eastin announced, “We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” much to the delight of the live audience.

“I’m in!” shouted Bomer, who was part of the panel alongside his former White Collar co-stars Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen, who also confirmed their down for starring in the reboot.

“It’s the original cast,” Eastin stated.

DeKay added, “It’s a fantastic script, and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

A “White Collar” reboot is in the works! | Variety TV FYC Fest https://t.co/J9FQpsH0KI pic.twitter.com/sKWOkFlYXI — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2024

The cast also revealed the reboot script pays tribute to the late Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the hit USA Network series. Garson died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles, California, on September 21, 2021, at age 57.

“It honors Willie, too, in a profound way,” DeKay said.

“With such sensitivity and such heart,” Thiessen added. “I told Jeff after I finished [the script], I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”

White Collar premiered on October 23, 2009, on the USA Network and aired for six seasons, wrapping up its run on December 18, 2014. The show revolved around DeKay’s FBI Special Agent Peter Burke and Bomer’s Neal Caffrey, a highly intelligent con artist, working as both Burke’s criminal informant and an FBI consultant.

Eastin said he left the finale open-ended in case he ever wanted to return to the story.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he shared. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.'”

Variety reports the likely home of the reboot is Hulu, though it’s currently unconfirmed. While the show originally aired on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, Fox Television Studios handled production, meaning Disney owns the IP.

“The hope is that it will be a particular streamer,” DeKay noted during the panel.

