Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Narrowly Avoids Ex Ryan Anderson on Date Night

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard almost had an incredibly awkward encounter on Saturday night (September 21) while enjoying a date night with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, at the LSU Tigers game.

As revealed on Blanchard’s TikTok page, she and Urker threw on their purple gear to go and support the LSU Tigers in their game against the UCLA Bruins at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday evening. However, it turned out that Blanchard’s ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, was also in attendance at the game.

Fans picked up on the potentially uncomfortable meeting after Anderson mentioned he’d be at the game on his own TikTok page. “Did you see Ryan there too,” one commenter asked Blanchard.

Fortunately for all involved, it appears the crisis was averted. “We didn’t run into [Anderson], it was so crowded,” Blanchard responded. “I didn’t even know he was going until late last night after I got tickets to the game.”

“It was like…” she added alongside the ‘covering eyes’ emoji.

Blanchard married Anderson in 2022 while she was serving a ten-year prison sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who falsely claimed that Blanchard suffered from multiple medical issues.

Following her release in December 2023, Blanchard moved in with Anderson. However, the Lifetime reality star announced she was filing for divorce in April. Since the split, Blanchard rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé, Urker.

Making matters even more awkward is the situation surrounding Blanchard’s pregnancy. On July 9, Blanchard took to her YouTube channel to announce she and Urker were having a baby. However, there is a requirement to undertake a paternity test due to Louisiana state law because Blanchard and Anderson are still legally married.

According to Louisiana state law, Anderson could be listed as the father on the birth certificate if the baby is born before their divorce is finalized. In August, TMZ reported that Blanchard and Anderson have decided to wait until after the baby is born to perform a paternity test, primarily due to money.

As per the American Pregnancy Association, a paternity test before birth can cost between $400 and $2,000. A test after the birth costs between $150 and $200.

Anderson previously told his followers that he’ll take the DNA test, noting, “I don’t have a choice. I hate being in this situation… I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”