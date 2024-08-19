Gypsy Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Baby Paternity Test

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made a big decision about revealing once and for all who is the daddy of her unborn child.

Her estranged husband Ryan Anderson has been asking the reality star to take a DNA test to see if he is the father.

Now TMZ is reporting that Blanchard and Anderson have decided to wait to perform the paternity test until after the baby is born. And they say the main reason is to save money… because it’s less expensive to do a DNA test on a child that has been born.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a paternity test before birth can cost between $400 and $2,000. A test after the birth costs between $150 and $200.

Blanchard, who announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video on July 9, has claimed that her fiancé, Ken Urker, is the father of the baby girl she is expecting. However, there is a requirement to undertake a paternity test due to Louisiana state law because Blanchard and Anderson are still legally married.

While Blanchard and Anderson split in April, they are still going through divorce proceedings. Therefore, according to Louisiana state law, Anderson could be listed as the father on the birth certificate if the baby is born before their divorce is finalized.

Anderson took to TikTok last week where he confirmed he will “get a DNA test” to confirm the baby’s father.

“I don’t have a choice,” Anderson said. “I hate being in this situation… I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

In July, Blanchard responded to a comment on her YouTube video where a user had questioned the timeline of her pregnancy.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she wrote.

Last week, Blanchard revealed the sex of her baby, writing on Instagram, “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!”