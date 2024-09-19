Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Dishes on Pregnancy Cravings, Baby Kicking & More

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been opening up about her pregnancy, including her unusual craving for “ice-cold” applesauce.

As she enters the second trimester of her pregnancy, Blanchard took to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 18, where she updated her fans on the health of herself and the baby.

“I have started to feel her kick a lot,” the mother-to-be shared. “I have started to feel those movements, and I’ve started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern. So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9 at night to 11 at night, and she’s calmer during the daytime.”

She went on to say the kicking becomes more active “whenever I eat sweets.” However, she noted that the kicking is “magical” and the “exciting part of pregnancy.”

Blanchard announced her pregnancy on July 9, later revealing she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Now, 22 weeks into the pregnancy, the Lifetime reality star said she’s started to feel some “quite unexpected” symptoms over the past two weeks.

“My thighs start to get a little tingly and numb and even burning sensation sometimes,” Blanchard said, explaining how it usually happens when “standing for a long period of time” or “sleeping on one side for too long.”

She’s also been having some intense cravings, particularly for applesauce, though it has to be prepared in a specific way.

“My baby is going to love applesauce because I did not eat applesauce like I’m eating it now,” Blanchard revealed. “Like before I got pregnant, I never even touched applesauce. Now I keep two packs in the fridge at all times, and I like it a certain way, too.”

Blanchard said she keeps the applesauce in the fridge for 30 to 40 minutes until it’s “ice-cold,” noting, “If it’s any other kind of way, if it’s room temperature or if it’s just kind of like eh kind of cold, I won’t touch it, so I’m kind of picky about that.

She added that “icing has been a big [craving] since I hit my second trimester,” though “there are times that I do crave like apples and oranges and fruit and there are other times that I crave sweets, so it kind of has both.”

Overall, Blanchard seems to be in a healthy place, telling her followers that the “symptoms are manageable.”

“I like to say that I’m blessed that things are going so well,” she continued. “So it was a relief to know that she’s developing normally. It’s a relief to know that I’m healthy as the mother, and overall like it’s just it’s going really good.”