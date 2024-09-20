Michael Madsen Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Amid Divorce Battle

Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, DeAnna Madsen, one month after he was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to court documents obtained by People, Michael filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years on Tuesday, September 17, and has now requested a domestic violence prevention restraining order for him and the former couple’s son Luke (18), who is listed under “other protected people.”

In a statement included in his divorce documents, Michael said that he and DeAnna had separated shortly after their son Hudson’s death on January 25, 2022. The Kill Bill actor accused DeAnna of driving their son to suicide “by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.” He also said “irreconcilable differences” did “not adequately describe the divorce filing.”

Michael also denied the charges of domestic violence brought against him by DeAnna last month. Per online arrest records, Michael was taken into custody in Malibu at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, and charged under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which is battery of a spouse. He later posted bail and returned home.

At the time, a rep for the actor told TMZ, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife [DeAnna Madsen], which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

Meanwhile, DeAnna told The Hollywood Reporter, “Michael is struggling with his own personal issues. Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time.”

In the recent court filing, Michael alleged, “Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV.”

Michael and DeAnna got married on April 15, 1996, and went on to have three sons together, Luke, Calvin, and Hudson, the latter who died by suicide in January 2022. Michael also has two sons from a previous relationship, Christian (34) and Max (30).

The actor is best known for his work with Quentin Tarantino, most notably playing Mr. Blonde in the director’s debut, Reservoir Dogs. He also portrayed the assassin Budd in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and appeared in both The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.