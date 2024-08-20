‘Reservoir Dogs’ Actor Michael Madsen Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Michael Madsen, the actor best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino‘s classic Reservoir Dogs, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery over the weekend.

According to online arrest records, Madsen was taken into custody in Malibu at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, and charged under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which is battery of a spouse. His bail was set at $20,000.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for the actor said of the incident, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife [DeAnna Madsen], which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

The rep also told People that Madsen has since posted bail and returned home.

“On August 17, 2024, at approximately 12:15 AM, deputies responded to the 31600 block of Broad Beach Road in the City of Malibu regarding a family disturbance. The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Based on the initial investigation, deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife. Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery (violation of 243(e)(1) P.C.). He was transported and booked at Malibu/Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station,” the statement continued. “The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing.”

Madsen is most recognized for his work with Tarantino, playing Mr. Blonde in the director’s debut, Reservoir Dogs. He also portrayed the assassin Budd in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and appeared in both The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actor has been married three times. He was married to Cher‘s sister, actress Georganne LaPiere, from 1984 to 1988; he then tied the knot with actress Jeannine Bisignano in 1991 before divorcing in 1995. Madsen has been married to DeAnna since 1996. He and DeAnna have three sons, Luke, Calvin, and Hudson, who died by suicide in 2022.

His sister is the actress Virginia Madsen (Swamp Thing, Designated Survivor).

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.