Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Pregnancy Update & New Look

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is showing off her new look as she updates fans on her pregnancy.

On Monday, September 16, Blanchard took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of herself in a gray t-shirt holding her baby bump. “Bump update, 21 weeks +5 days,” she captioned the pic.

In addition, Blanchard posted a new photo on her Instagram page alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker. In the snap, the Lifetime reality star is seen wearing all black with blonde, flowing hair. When a commenter asked if she’d gotten extensions, Blanchard confirmed she had.

Another user asked about the baby, to which Blanchard replied she’s having “a very healthy pregnancy.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

Following her release, Blanchard has undergone several changes, including separating from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. She also underwent nose surgery, telling People back in April, “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

After the split from Anderson, Blanchard rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. She announced her pregnancy on July 9. Last month, the happy couple announced they were expecting a girl.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” Blanchard previously told People. “My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal.”

On September 3, Blanchard shared an ultrasound photo of her baby, writing, “Our sweet baby girl for our 20 week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully.”