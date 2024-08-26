Fall is officially here. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has tried her first-ever Starbucks pumpkin spice latte after being in prison for years.

Blanchard, currently pregnant and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Ken Urker, has been documenting her “firsts” on TikTok, including In-N-Out Burgers and Sephora, since she was released from prison last December after serving eight years of a prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Her latest first: the pumpkin spice beverage, which re-entered Starbucks stores across the country Aug. 22 for this fall.

In a video posted on TikTok on Sunday, Blanchard joined the bandwagon of this autumnal staple and filmed her very first sip to share with fans.

“Good morning y’all! So today, I am going to get my first pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks,” she said in the video. Urker, who was driving, ordered them both lattes at the drive-thru window. He ordered a hot latte for himself and the iced version for Blanchard.

After two sips of the orange-tinted coffee, Blanchard seemed to enjoy it. “Oh that’s good!” she said. After trying her iced latte, she moved onto Urker’s hot drink. After taking a sip from his, Blanchard decided she liked “the iced one better.”

“Now maybe if it was a cold day, the warm would be better,” she explained in the video. “But it is Southern Louisiana, so I do like the iced better,” she added.

The couple’s first pumpkin spice latte comes over a month after they revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by Blanchard on YouTube on July 9. The video was titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far.” In the video she announced that she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Complications surrounding the paternity of the pregnancy have been circulating the couple, as Blanchard’s ex-husband Ryan Anderson is understood to be the father by Bayou State law. A paternity test can be used to prove who the father is, but Anderson has opted to wait until after the baby is born to take the test. Some speculate the reasoning behind the delay is due to the significantly cheaper price for the test itself if the couple waits until after the birth to take it.