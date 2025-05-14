Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Down as She Addresses Telling Daughter About Mom’s Murder

On the Monday, May 12, episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, viewers witnessed the arrival of baby Aurora—a moment that left Gypsy-Rose Blanchard contemplating how she would one day have to tell her newborn daughter about her past.

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

After welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Ken Urker on December 28, 2024, Blanchard was overcome with emotion as she thought about how she’d eventually have to have a conversation with Aurora about her past.

“I know the things that I’m responsible for, such as feeding her and changing her. But also, like, while you guys were on lunch, I had another breakdown,” a teary-eyed Blanchard said in the episode, per People. “I’m sorry, I just, I’m putting all of this effort in. And I have been hit with the question, ‘How are you going to tell your daughter about what you did?'”

Blanchard began sobbing as she continued, “And I just want to know that she’s going to love me and forgive me for what I did in my past. I just don’t want that to cloud her mind and her end up hating me.”

The Lifetime reality star went on to say she hopes her daughter can forgive her, adding, “I’m not a monster. And I don’t want her to grow up thinking that I’m one. You hear about families that have deep dark secrets and they have skeletons in their closet and their kids disown them and hate them, growing up resenting them. And I just don’t want that to be the case for us.”

The episode also showed Blanchard reflecting on her relationship with her own mother and how now having her own daughter has made her realize just how messed up her own childhood truly was.

“I feel like I’m getting my own ideas about what a mother is by the emotions that I feel for my daughter. I mean, I didn’t realize how much it was going to affect me until I had her and I was holding her,” she shared. “And then I started to realize, wow, I really truly understand now how wrong it is, how wronged I was for my mom to do this.”

Blanchard said she “can’t stand it” when Aurora is crying for just a “minute and a half” for her bottle. “I want to comfort her. I want to make it all better,” she explained. “And so knowing that my mom was in the room with me when I was screaming in pain after a surgery or a procedure or a test. And I’m like, how? How?”

“I would say a mother is a protector,” she continued. “It’s being the person that you need to be in order for you to raise what is essentially a fresh start. This little tiny person is a fresh start for you to instill morals, values, beliefs, hopes, dreams.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime