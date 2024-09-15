Emmys 2024: What Do You Think of Eugene & Dan Levy as Hosts? (POLL)

It was four years ago that at the Emmys that Schitt’s Creek won big, sweeping the comedy categories. Now, two of the people responsible for bringing that show to our screens took the Emmys stage again as the 2024 hosts: Eugene and Dan Levy.

The father-son duo, a first for hosts for the awards show, kicked off the 2024 Emmys with an opening monologue taking digs at the Television Academy, acknowledging who doesn’t get nominated (broadcast TV), and leaning into their relationship. In fact, they were at their best when they leaned into the father-son dynamic.

Dan began by welcoming everyone to the Emmys, “also known as broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services.” (Remember when broadcast TV dominated categories? It was before streaming shows existed.) He noted it was the first time they’ve worked together since Schitt’s Creek, and Eugene also name-dropped their hit comedy, saying that he’s played a lot of dads in his day and the most rewarding was being Dan’s dad … in Schitt’s Creek “because it got me my first acting Emmy.”

The two then went through some of the nominees and noted that Shogun had already made Emmy history for taking home 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys. It is now the most decorated show in a single season. With The Bear nominated for 23, Eugene knew that some expected a joke about whether it’s really a comedy, “but in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.” Dan noted it’s a big year for queer representation, leading to some banter about what the “plus” in Apple TV+ means (and no, it’s not that it’s for the LGBTQ+ community, as Dan tells his father).

Dan also acknowledged Reservation Dogs‘ four nominations—and that Academy voters found a show that was creatively thriving for years and said, look what we discovered. Baby Reindeer‘s nominations led to some fun “texts” from Eugene to Dan. And, of course, there was talk of acceptance speeches and etiquette. Watch the full video of the monologue above.

