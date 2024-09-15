Emmy Awards 2024: See the Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

TV’s biggest night is back! And it feels like we just did all this, that’s because we did! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards comes just 8 months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, thanks to that show’s four-month delay due to the industry strikes.

The 2024 Emmys airs on Sunday, September 15, honoring the best in television of the year (specifically, the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024).

Father-son duo and Schitt’s Creek alums Eugene and Dan Levy are co-hosting the ceremony, which sees The Bear up for the most awards with a record-breaking 23 nominations (overtaking the previous comedy record of 22 nominations for 30 Rock) this year. Only Shōgun beat the series in nods as the miniseries snagged a stunning 25 nominations.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), with the winners noted in bold.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Chuck Hodes/FX

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear — WINNER
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear — WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun — WINNER
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith — WINNER
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'

Netflix

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Host Ryan Gosling during the opening monologue in studio 8H on September 30, 2017

NBC

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors — WINNER
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
Password
The Price Is Right At Night
Wheel Of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

66th Grammy Awards
76th Tony Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I

