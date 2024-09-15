Emmy Awards 2024: See the Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
TV’s biggest night is back! And it feels like we just did all this, that’s because we did! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards comes just 8 months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, thanks to that show’s four-month delay due to the industry strikes.
The 2024 Emmys airs on Sunday, September 15, honoring the best in television of the year (specifically, the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024).
Father-son duo and Schitt’s Creek alums Eugene and Dan Levy are co-hosting the ceremony, which sees The Bear up for the most awards with a record-breaking 23 nominations (overtaking the previous comedy record of 22 nominations for 30 Rock) this year. Only Shōgun beat the series in nods as the miniseries snagged a stunning 25 nominations.
All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), with the winners noted in bold.
Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear — WINNER
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear — WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun — WINNER
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith — WINNER
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other
LIMITED
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other
OTHER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors — WINNER
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
Password
The Price Is Right At Night
Wheel Of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune — WINNER
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
66th Grammy Awards
76th Tony Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I