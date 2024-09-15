TV’s biggest night is back! And it feels like we just did all this, that’s because we did! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards comes just 8 months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, thanks to that show’s four-month delay due to the industry strikes.

The 2024 Emmys airs on Sunday, September 15, honoring the best in television of the year (specifically, the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024).

Father-son duo and Schitt’s Creek alums Eugene and Dan Levy are co-hosting the ceremony, which sees The Bear up for the most awards with a record-breaking 23 nominations (overtaking the previous comedy record of 22 nominations for 30 Rock) this year. Only Shōgun beat the series in nods as the miniseries snagged a stunning 25 nominations.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), with the winners noted in bold.

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear — WINNER

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear — WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun — WINNER

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith — WINNER

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors — WINNER

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

Password

The Price Is Right At Night

Wheel Of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer, Password

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune — WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I