Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is giving fans a glimpse into Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy’s (Emily Osment) next chapter following The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon.

In the latest look from CBS, a trailer gives viewers a better understanding of what this next phase looks like as this new series reverts to Big Bang‘s multi-camera format compared to Young Sheldon‘s single-camera format. In the minute-long trailer, above, Georgie and Mandy are moving back in with her parents as they settle into young family life in Texas.

But living with the parents (and in Georgie’s case, the in-laws) is easier said than done as previously teased tensions from Young Sheldon flair in the first footage, above. While Mandy’s mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) is welcoming of her, she’s less warm toward the father of her granddaughter CeeCee.

“I am so glad that you and CeeCee are here,” Audrey says warmly before Mandy prompts her to include Georgie in the roundup.

Georgie is trying his best and putting in some effort by making breakfast and joining Mandy’s dad Jim (Will Sasso) at the family’s tire shop for work. While Jim notes how well things seem to be going, Mandy reminds him that she and Georgie have only been moved in for a day, but that doesn’t faze the more easy-going member of the McAllister family.

When Mandy and Georgie finally get a moment alone together though, a baby monitor ruins their privacy as Jim knocks on their bedroom door to inform the couple the active device was still in the living room where her parents were watching TV. Talk about awkward moments!

But that’s just some of the pure comedy that’s packed into this fun first trailer. As previously reported, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will feature other Young Sheldon stars including Annie Potts, Zoe Perry, and Raegan Revord, although they don’t make appearances in this tease.

Stay tuned for more as we approach Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiere on CBS, and check out the trailer, above.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS