[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1, Episodes 21 & 22.]

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage managed to make it through the season without that first marriage ending, but the finale teased possible trouble ahead as Mandy (Emily Osment) reunited with her ex Scott (Christopher Gorham) at work as she took on a promotion at the local news station.

While she wasn’t initially forthcoming about their previous connection, Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) attention was split between his marriage and the reality that father-in-law Jim (Will Sasso) was considering selling his tire shop to enemy Fred Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher). Although Mandy didn’t believe she was doing anything wrong by omitting the fact that her boss was her ex, her guilt manifested in gifts for Georgie, who eventually learned the truth.

Angered, he exited the McAllister house as he bunked with his mom, Mary (Zoe Perry), at the Cooper household, where she defended Mandy’s situation as she pointed out that her older daughter-in-law was bound to have a history and past and that Georgie would have to accept that if he wanted to move forward. Mary also helped Georgie secure his future at the tire shop by loaning him a sizable amount of cash to put toward the business.

Initially, the money wasn’t enough for Jim, but Georgie’s work frenemy Ruben (Jessie Prez) stepped up to put the rest of the funding forward as a co-owner. Jim agreed, and it left the new owners in an interesting situation for next season’s storylines. Meanwhile, Mandy confirmed she’d take the promotion at the news station, but an awkwardly long hug with Scott hinted that working in close proximity could be dangerous.

By the finale’s closing minutes, Georgie and Mandy are reunited, and while their status is rocky, they have decided to trust each other with their latest endeavours. How will it all pay off as we look ahead to Season 2? Executive producer Steve Holland weighs in on the finale’s biggest reveals below.

Mandy and Georgie end the season in an uncertain place about their relationship with her ex, Scott, working as her boss. Should we be worried about their marriage? After all, it’s the first…

Steve Holland: One of the things that’s fun about knowing that this relationship is going to have its struggles is that we don’t know exactly where it’s going to go, but it makes the threat of her ex-boyfriend working with her real because something is going to happen at some point. It could be that, it could not be that, even if nothing happens, it might be enough of a motivator for Georgie’s jealousy that he causes things to go wrong. I don’t think Mandy’s lying about [the fact that Scott’s] just her boss, and she loves her family, but you can also see in that moment that Scott may still have feelings for her and maybe they’re both lying to themselves a little bit if they think that the past is just dead and buried.

How will Jim and Georgie’s relationship change now that he has bought the tire shop with Ruben? Will Jim be fully retired or back in the shop for Season 2?

As we were going through Season 1, one of the things we realized was that the tire store became the sort of satellite entity. If you’re at the tire store, it’s a place to discuss what was happening at home. And we were trying to figure out a way to incorporate that and Ruben more fully into the main stories, and it seemed like an interesting way to do it. And yeah, I think for Jim, thinking retirement’s going to be great may not be true. There’s the fantasy about it, and then there’s a reality about it, which might be more boring. And this tire store that he built up, watching Georgie and Ruben take it over, he will have feelings about the decisions they are making, and I think he will want to be a part of those decisions.

And I think it’s going to change his and Georgie’s relationship a little bit because now, if Jim does end up coming back or being a part of it or wanting to weigh in, he’s not the boss anymore. And I think there’s going to be friction there, and there’s going to be friction between Georgie and Ruben. And I think the fun thing is no one in that dynamic is being a bad guy or an antagonist. Everybody’s trying to do what they think is best, but what they think is best may not align.

We got to see Mandy shine as a weatherperson in this episode. How did you and the team collaborate with Emily Osment to find Mandy’s approach to the job?

We knew at some point, moving Mandy away from the diner and into an actual, more successful career was important to us. But then you have to think of what’s going to be fun about those as scenes and what’s going to be fun about going to that place for us to write And for viewers at home, for the character, it makes sense, but we’re like, why is this going to be fun to watch? And I think as we were writing it, Chuck [Lorre] was a big driver of that. When she does the two-step dance to the weather, that just seemed to open things up. It’s local news, and if you ever watch local news, there is a goofiness to it. They’re less serious. And just seemed like that also might be a thing where Mandy’s personality can shine through.

Mary encourages Georgie to patch things over with Mandy. What does it mean to have her stand up for Mandy’s lie about Scott to Georgie?

Yeah, I think Mary’s a good sounding board there, too, because even though she was obviously pushing them to get married once they were pregnant, I also think marriage is important to Mary. From having been in a long marriage, Mary knows that it’s not always easy, and it takes work, and you can’t just run away when things get hard. This is the marriage you got into, this is the woman you committed to, and you made that choice. So I think that feels true for Mary’s character, and I think it’s also nice to have a character in the show say this is who you married, and she came with a past, and you made this choice.

Mary also loans Georgie the funds to buy the tire shop from Jim. Does she have any rank there in the future?

I think certainly, it brings her into those stories, and she has a stake. And it not only puts pressure on Georgie, who obviously doesn’t want to fail for a lot of reasons, but he certainly doesn’t want to cost his mother and his sister their house. She could get nervous about decisions he’s making, and where’s the line of how much she gets to say? I just think it makes it all sort of fun and messy.

Georgie revisits his dad’s grave again in this episode. Is that going to be a recurring aspect of the show, or will his onscreen visits to the cemetery lessen over time?

I think the trick of the grave is that it’s almost a monologue when you write that. He just has to have a monologue, and that’s not always the easiest to write. But I do think George being a part of the show — and it was great to have Lance [Barber] back in the dream episode — was really fun. But I also think George’s absence as a part of the show is important to Georgie. So I think whether we’re at the graveyard again or not, I think George’s absence will continue to be a part of the show. I think it’s interesting that he’s present by his absence. The loss of his father is always part of the show, and I think even a part of how he relates to Jim. So I think that’s been important and will continue.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2025, CBS