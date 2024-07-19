‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Stars Tease ‘Young Sheldon’ Crossover in Series Premiere

Meaghan Darwish
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Young Sheldon fans may be mourning the show’s end, but there’s a new beginning on the horizon with CBS‘s upcoming spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Premiering Thursday, October 17, the half-hour comedy switches things up from Young Sheldon‘s single-camera format to the multi-cam world fans will recognize from The Big Bang Theory, the original series from which Sheldon was spun off. The series focuses on the titular Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), as well as Manndy’s parents, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso), but they’re not the only familiar characters who will return!

Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Young Sheldon' Season 7

Bill Inoshita/CBS

During the TCA Summer 2024 Tour, TV Insider caught up with stars Jones and Sasso who offered a tease about the guest stars in store for the highly-anticipated premiere episode.

“I’m really excited to have Annie Potts back,” Jones gushes. “She’s one of my dearest friends. And I’m really thrilled to have Meemaw continue on. That’s going to be fun.”

While Potts’ reprisal seems like an obvious choice for the cast to be excited about, Sasso adds that there’s excitement for “all of them.”

Final 'Blue Bloods' Episodes, 'NCIS' & More CBS Fall 2024 Premiere Dates:
Final 'Blue Bloods' Episodes, 'NCIS' & More CBS Fall 2024 Premiere Dates:

“It’s going to be amazing having Annie and Zoe [Perry, who plays Sheldon’s mom Mary Cooper] in our first episode, and moving on from there with Reagan [Revord, who plays Sheldon’s twin Missy Cooper],” he adds. “It’s going to be wild. But I think audiences are going to dig having these characters from Young Sheldon come in and again, seeing them in a completely new light.”

And Jones wants viewers to know that the love they have for these characters is mutual. “We love them as much as the audience loves them,” she gushes. “We love the characters and the actors.”

Stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage this fall, and let us know what you hope to see in the upcoming comedy in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Annie Potts

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Rachel Bay Jones

Raegan Revord

Will Sasso

Zoe Perry

