‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Flounder on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Over ‘Strip Club’ Question

The Deadliest Catch captains found themselves in deep water on the upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud as a tricky question about strip clubs left them floundering.

Captains Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn, Jake Anderson, “Wild” Bill Wichrowski, and Johnathan Hillstrand will appear on Monday’s (September 16) 3-hour primetime Family Feud event on ABC, where they will face off against Star Trek universe actors Wilson Cruz, Celia Rose Gooding, Wil Wheaton, Dawnn Lewis, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

In a clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, the Discovery Channel stars are asked by host Steve Harvey to “name something in a strip club a man might like to have in his man cave.” This question proves especially difficult for Anderson, who can only come up with “bra.”

After Harvey reacts to the audience’s stunned response, Anderson adds, “I can’t believe underwear didn’t go on there.”

The Deadliest Catch guys receive a second big red X for Anderson’s response, meaning one more wrong answer will see them lose the round. In the clip, we can see on the board the top two spots have already been answered with “6 MVP strippers” and “stripper pole.”

Wichrowski keeps his team in it by answering “the bar,” but it all comes down to Time Bandit’s Captain Hillstrand to keep the group alive. Hillstrand answers, “Security.”

Harvey cracks up at the answer, telling the captains, “Now I love you all even more.”

Viewers will have to tune in on Monday to see if the Deadliest Catch crew can snag the victory over the Star Trek stars. Captain Anderson is clearly excited for it, as he shared a photo from the set on his Instagram page, and fans are equally as pumped.

“Omg this is hilarious! I need to see this!” wrote one fan.

“This is gonna be good, hope I remember,” said another.

Another added, “Omg can’t wait.”

Monday’s three-hour special will also see match-ups between The Golden Bachelor‘s Team Fantasy Sweets vs. Team Golden Five, Team 9-1-1 vs. Team Jury Duty, and Team John Legend vs. Team David Chang.

Celebrity Family Feud, Monday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC