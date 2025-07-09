July is filled with can’t-miss game show premieres, ranging from Press Your Luck and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to Celebrity Family Feud and beyond. We round them up below.

Press Your Luck

For a game show where the goal is to avoid a Whammy, this one always packs a punch. In addition to the usual players tempting fate to see if they can score more cash with every question they answer correctly (or lose it all), the Elizabeth Banks–hosted good time is also featuring themed episodes that give back in different ways. First is July 10’s “Salute to Service” season opener, which finds military members playing for well-deserved cash and prizes. And then, on July 31, former contestants who got Whammied the first time around get a shot at redemption. Season Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 9/8c, ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

A bigger question: Who wants to tell Matt Damon to watch his back?! The long-running and laughable faux beef between Damon and Millionaire host Jimmy Kimmel is sure to be mined for laughs when the actor appears on the primetime celebrity edition with Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings as his partner. Other pairings playing for their favorite charities include CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins, Severance colleagues Tramell Tillman and Zach Cherry (don’t tell Lumon!), The Office‘s Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery and Joel McHale, and his former Community foe Jim Rash. Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 23, 8/7c, ABC

Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey is back to host the hilarious head-to-head charity competition, and this time, the “families” at odds are next-level inspired. Like Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and their costars from the upcoming The Housemaid vs. Real Housewives alums, and a battle royal between the casts of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless. There are also the diva-offs — Taraji P. Henson takes on Jennifer Hudson, while her fellow American Idol vet Fantasia Barino faces Patti LaBelle — and an inspired sports mashup: the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders against the Harlem Globetrotters. Season premiere Thursday, July 10, 8/7c, ABC

Hungry for more game shows than your recommended daily diet will allow? Satisfy those competitive cravings with a feast of face-offs, old and new, on Game Show Network and Buzzr. Both channels feature nothing but nail-biters, pretty much 24/7!

Game Show Network (aka GSN) has been the go-to destination for trivia trials and buzzer beaters since 1994 and has spawned original series such as America Says, Master Minds and Catch 21. New entries include Bingo Blitz (hosted by Valerie Bertinelli), Beat the Bridge and a revival of Tic-Tac-Dough. GSN is also home to reruns of beloved modern megahits such as Cash Cab, Deal or No Deal, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as well as newer episodes of long-running staples like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Premiering in 2015, Buzzr may be a more recent entrant to the game show arena, but it features retro hits including Password, Supermarket Sweep, What’s My Line?, and Concentration. Plus, it’s got vintage episodes of icons like Family Feud and The Price Is Right. —Dylan Ford