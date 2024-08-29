Steve Harvey Biopic: Who Will Play ‘Family Feud’ Star in Movie?

A Steve Harvey biopic is in the works, and fans are already sharing their dream casting ideas for who should play the beloved Family Feud host on the silver screen.

As reported by Deadline, Objectively Good Media is in early development on Seventy-Two, an authorized biopic on Harvey, focusing on a transformative 72-hour period ahead of his career-defining performance at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 1993.

After the news broke and was shared on social media, fans immediately started coming up with casting suggestions for who should play Harvey.

“It’d be hilarious if they got Michael B Jordan to play him,” said one fan, referring to the Creed actor who once dated Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

“Time for Michael B Jordan to put that mustache to good use,” agreed another fan.

Another suggested Kenan Thompson, sharing a GIF of the actor portraying Harvey on a Saturday Night Live sketch.

One fan recommended actor and comedian Jermaine Fowler, who starred in Coming 2 America.

“They have a chance to do the funniest thing and cast Kevin Hart as Steve,” added another.

Others jokingly suggested Mr. Potato Head.

My fan cast pic.twitter.com/CERLgUVTkI — Movie Shadow (@ElixirTweets42) August 28, 2024

According to Deadline, the film will give an intimate look at the perseverance and challenges that defined Harvey’s career. He left his secure sales job at 26 to pursue a comedy career, though he faced several hurdles along the way. By 36, he was confronting a period of self-doubt and personal struggles as he prepared for the performance that would alter his career trajectory.

The film will be produced by Mohamed Kheir and Matthew R. Cooper for OGM, as well as East 112, which is headed by Harvey and Thabiti Stephens, the Chief Strategy Officer of Steve Harvey Global. OGM conceptualized and brought the idea to Harvey and East 112.

“I’ve been reluctant to make a movie about my life for years, until I read the pitch for Seventy-Two,” Harvey said in a statement. “It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this.”

Who would you like to see play Harvey in the upcoming biopic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.