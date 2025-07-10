‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Exclusive: Steve Harvey Loses It Over Player’s Answer in Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

One of Steve Harvey’s funniest reactions of all time to a player’s answer on Family Feud came with the prompt, “Name something you like your girlfriend to do to your face.” The player said, “Sit on it.” Harvey screamed, “Yes!” And the rest was viral video history. That same energy returns in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Season 11 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Taraji P. Henson and her family on one side, with Jennifer Hudson and her loved ones on the other.

Premiering Thursday, July 10, at 8/7c only on ABC, Harvey returns with an energetic bunch of players on both sides of the stage. On the left of the podium is a man from Team Jennifer, and on the left is a woman from Team Taraji.

Harvey asks, “Name something that’s better when it’s thick.” Marion replies, “Women.”

Harvey lights up, gets close to Marion’s face and says, “Come through, what? Come through, dog. Don’t play with it. You understand.” Marion wasn’t the only one with that idea. “Women” was the fourth-highest answer on the board, earning that team 12 points.

Taraji’s team is next, and the player’s answer couldn’t be more comically different. “Soup,” Tamara says. Harvey replies, “Soup…?” and gives a deadpan look to audience. But she was right! Soup/chowder was a higher-rated answer, giving Taraji’s team 16 points and control of the game. Tamara takes a victory lap as Harvey turns his back to the audience in comedic disbelief.

Celebrity Family Feud stars Harvey and a rotating guest list of famous faces and their families. The teams go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice. Catch the hilarity to come in the Season 11 premiere tonight, July 10, on ABC.

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 11 Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 8/7c, ABC