How Did Jerry O’Connell Do as ‘Big Brother’ Host & Who Got Evicted?

Big Brother always tells its contestants to “expect the unexpected,” and that was certainly the case on Thursday’s (September 12) live eviction episode when Jerry O’Connell surprised the Season 26 contestants.

As previously reported, Julie Chen Moonves had to miss Thursday’s episode after testing positive for COVID. The Talk co-host O’Connell was announced as her replacement. This marked the first time in 24 years that Chen Moonves missed a live eviction episode.

While viewers knew ahead of time that O’Connell would be temporarily stepping in for Chen Moonves, it came as a complete shock to the houseguests. O’Connell looked delighted as he surprised the contestants, who reacted with screams of “What?!”

“The correct response is, ‘Hello, Jerry,’ let’s try that again,” O’Connell quipped as the houseguests tried to figure out what was going on.

The houseguests react to Jerry O’Connell hosting the eviction episode:#BB26 pic.twitter.com/rWk9zm2ahW — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) September 13, 2024

“I’m Jerry O’Connell, I’m a co-host of The Talk on CBS and a huge Big Brother fan, and I just wanna thank you all for this season,” the Crossing Jordan alum continued. “I will be filling in for Julie tonight. Now, Julie is fine and will return next week, but for now, you’re stuck with me.”

Big Brother viewers took to social media to share their reactions to O’Connell’s live eviction performance, with many praising the “zany” energy he brought to the show.

“Jerry is such a trooper for doing this last-minute, got nothing but appreciation for him,” wrote one X user.

Another wrote, “Jerry, you were fabulous!!! You did a really good job! Thank you!”

“If you think jerry is doing a bad job, i truly think it’s just that we are very attached to 20+ years of something familiar. he is so fun and this is a serotonin boost for me, personally,” said another.

“Jerry is a superfan and he is doing great!” added one commenter.

Another added, “A host with personality and energy. A combination I never saw coming. Can we just cast Jerry full-time?”

Former Big Brother winner Taylor Hale was also full of praise for O’Connell, writing, “I’ll never forget Jerry’s genuine kindness and enthusiasm – he’s honestly one of my favorite people I’ve met in Hollywood. You can see how excited he is to be in this position, and that type of joy is contagious. Go Jerry, go!”

“An Honor coming from ONE OF THE GREATEST TO DO IT,” O’Connell responded to Hale.

An Honor coming from ONE OF THE GREATEST TO DO IT. #BB26 https://t.co/q0z4ZWFoeg — Jerry O’Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 13, 2024

O’Connell also poked fun at himself by sharing the houseguest’s reaction clip and writing, “If you want to hear COLLECTIVE DISAPPOINTMENT, watch this clip. HAD A BLAST HOSTING.”

As for the eviction itself, it was the end of the road for Quinn Martin, who found himself on the block after the Power of Veto was used to save Angela Murray for the third time this season. Quinn was evicted in a 4-2 vote, telling his fellow houseguests, “You guys are lame” on his way out.

What did you think of O’Connell’s performance as host? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.