Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She No Longer Talks to Siblings Lindsie & Kyle

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has shared more details on why she no longer talks with her older siblings, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley, noting there was a lot of “anger, resentment, and jealousy.”

Appearing on the latest episode of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green‘s Old-ish podcast, Savannah explained, “My two oldest siblings are from my dad’s first marriage… over the years I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t.” (per Us Magazine).

“Then when the show [Chrisley Knows Best] came about, I feel like there was jealousy,” she continued. “There was a whole bunch of things that were involved.”

Lindsie and Kyle are the children of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Meanwhile, Savannah and her brothers Chase and Grayson are the children of Todd and his current wife, Julie Chrisley.

Todd and Julie also cared for Kyle’s ten-year-old daughter, Chloe, before their conviction for bank and tax fraud. Savannah is now the legal guardian of Grayson and Chloe while her parents are in prison.

Tensions rose between the siblings during Todd and Julie’s case, with Savannah alleging, “The oldest two were also involved in my parents’ criminal case… they worked with the government; there is a lot of proof to show that.”

“And so at that point, I’m done,” she added. “My loyalty is to my parents and to the people who have always been there for me and loved me and showed up for me. They’re not in the picture at all.”

Savannah, who recently said a reconciliation with Lindsie is not on the cards, went on to say she is not careful about who she remains close to.

“Just because you’re family doesn’t mean I have to be the punching bag or I have to take unhealthy behavior just because we’re blood-related,” she shared. “I’m a firm believer that I have friends who have been better family to me than some of my own family members. At the end of the day, the hurt didn’t start with me, but it can stop with me.”

On last week’s episode of The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie said she would be willing to talk with Savannah privately to sort out their issues, but based on Savannah’s recent comments, it doesn’t seem that is in the plans any time soon.