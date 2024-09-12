Donald Trump Announces ‘There Will Be No Third Debate’ With Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has decided he will not sign up for another debate with Kamala Harris.

In a post to his social media website, he wrote that his reasoning for declining a second debate with the vice president (and third overall, following the first with Joe Biden) is because he believes he “won” the debate against her.

Repeating an explanation he has shared in multiple post-debate interviews when he was purportedly still considering it, including in the post-debate “spin room,” he wrote in part, “When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.'” He then claimed that Harris “immediately called for a Second Debate” after their first meeting on Tuesday (September 10) night.

At the end of the message, after repeating his partisan claims about the state of the country under the Biden-Harris administration, he pronounced, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Trump and Harris had not formally agreed upon a second debate, however, there were reportedly multiple offers from other networks, including his favored choice of Fox News. However, he took issue with the proposal of Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators, saying on Fox & Friends, “I’d love to have somebody else other than Martha and Bret. I’d love to have, frankly, Sean [Hannity] or Jesse [Watters] or Laura [Ingraham].”

In early August, however, Trump himself proposed a debate featuring Baier and MacCallum on social media, which Harris declined to accept before they completed the first debate on ABC News.

Harris advisor David Plouffe responded to the news on Twitter by writing, “At long last we discover his spirit animal. The Chicken.” He also added, “Let’s see if chicken man excises Hannibal Lecter out of his speech tonight. If he does, demonstrates he was humiliated on that point on Tuesday night. If he doesn’t, well, that would be awesome. Classic win, win.”