Shortly after the first 2024 presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was announced, details about the second have also been revealed.

The second presidential debate will take place in September, and even though the first has yet to take place, this next round is already taking shape. Here’s what we know.

When will the second Biden and Trump debate take place?

The second presidential debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

How to watch the second presidential debate

Broadcast audiences can watch the debate live on ABC, and it will also stream on ABC News Live and Hulu. It will also be simulcast on other broadcast and streaming news networks in the United States.

Second 2024 presidential debate monitors

Details about which ABC News anchor(s) will moderate the debate have yet to be revealed by the network.

Rules for qualification for the second 2024 presidential debate

ABC revealed the following regarding the qualifications both Biden and Trump must meet in order to participate in the debate:

“To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet ABC’s standards for reporting.”