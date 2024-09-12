Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The question on a lot of people’s minds after the much-fussed first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is: Will there be a round two? Right now, it’s anyone’s guess, but while Harris’ team has signaled a desire to do a second debate, Trump has been more noncommittal in post-debate interviews about the subject.

On Thursday’s (September 12) episode of The View, some of the cohosts laid out their rationale for why she should be the one opting out, though.

“He doesn’t seem to want to commit to another round. Vice President Harris is saying, ‘Listen, I’m up for another debate.’ But does she need to do another debate?” Whoopi Goldberg said. “I mean, they all, for weeks, called her dumb and stupid and said she didn’t have a brain in her head. And now, as she says, ‘So, I’m cool. Y’all cool with another one?’ She doesn’t need to do it.”

Reflecting on footage of Trump in the so-called “spin room” claiming that he won the debate by massive margins, guest host Chelsea Clinton had this to say: “It’s because he knows he lost. He knows he lost his cool. She got under his skin, and he knows that she is on the right side of what most Americans want our country to be. And he’s scared. And he should be.”

“The last 24 hours has been a bit of a MAGA reality check,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Republican and former member of the Trump administration, went on to explain. “If you’re a Trump supporter, you probably live on a steady diet of clips he chooses to put out, interviews he chooses to highlight where he may still seem like the strong, tough guy that they like, but their own eyes saw them. Saw that he was unable to talk about just basic policy. This moment stands out to me. Kamala Harris memorized the Polish population of Pennsylvania and he didn’t have a health care plan. … They’re not going to believe that he won when they saw with their own eyes that he melted down.”

Sara Haines was firmly in the camp that Harris didn’t need to debate Trump a second time, saying she “more than cleared” that hurdle, adding, “I also would say that Donald Trump probably shouldn’t do another one, because we’ve seen what he can do.”

