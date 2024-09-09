It’s time to celebrate excellence in television, with the 76th Emmy Awards.

It’s actually the second Emmys to air in 2024, due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in the summer of 2023 delaying that year’s show from September. Instead, the 2023 Emmys aired on January 15, 2024 on Fox. But now it’s business as usual for the 2024 ceremony. Read on for everything you need to know, from how to watch and the hosts to the nominees and presenters.

When and where are the 2024 Emmys airing?

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 at 8/7c on ABC.

Will the 2024 Emmys be available to stream on Hulu?

As with other ABC programming, the Emmys will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. However, the show will only be on the streaming service for a limited window, September 16-22.

Who’s hosting the Emmys?

Emmy winners Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will host. They are the first father-son duo to do so.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” said Eugene and Dan in a statement when it was announced in August. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

Added Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.”

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

“Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television’s biggest night,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo.”

Who’s nominated for the 2024 Emmys?

The eligibility period for the 2024 Emmys is June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. (Find out which seasons and shows didn’t make that cut here.) Shōgun leads all nominees with 25, followed by The Bear with 23, Only Murders In The Building with 21, True Detective: Night Country with 19, and The Crown with 18. Get the full list of nominations here.

Who are the Emmys presenters?

The 2024 Emmys presenters include: Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dulé Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Niecy Nash-Betts, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Mekhi Phifer, Melissa Peterman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Jimmy Smits, Antony Starr, Gina Torres, Dick Van Dyke, Susan Kelechi Watson, Damon Wayans, Kristen Wiig, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang, and Steven Yeun.

There will also be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.