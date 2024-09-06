U.S. Men in U.S. Open Semifinal, TCM Gets Political, NFL in Brazil, Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’

For the first time in almost 20 years, two U.S. men (Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe) face off in the U.S. Open semifinals. Turner Classic Movies launches a weekly series of classic political films. The NFL heads to Brazil for the league’s first opening-weekend Friday game since 1970. Don Johnson’s a corrupt sheriff in Netflix’s action thriller Rebel Ridge.

US Open Tennis

Following several shocking upsets, history will be made at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, when for the first time since 2005 (Andre Agassi defeating Robby Ginepri), two U.S. men advance to the semifinals, with No. 12 ranked Taylor Fritz facing No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in a highly anticipated, high-stakes match. Whoever wins advances to Sunday’s finals, the first U.S. male player to do so since Andy Roddick (the last U.S. male Grand Slam winner in 2003) fell to Roger Federer in 2009. Winning the final match won’t be easy, especially if No. 1 seed from Italy, Jannik Sinner, wins his match (3 pm/ET) against surging No. 25 player Jack Draper from the U.K.

Everett Collection

The Battle of Algiers

Special

Borrowing from a list compiled by The New Republic, TCM devotes the next nine Friday nights to screening classic political films that still have relevance in today’s polarized climate, enhanced by discussions between host Ben Mankiewicz and guests from the worlds of politics, journalism and entertainment. Opening night, co-hosted by The New Republic editor Michael Tomasky, includes the 1966 docudrama The Battle of Algiers, followed by 1949’s Oscar-winning All the King’s Men (10:15/9:15c, featuring Steven Spielberg) and Charlie Chaplin’s 1940 satire The Great Dictator (12:15 am/11:15c, featuring John Turturro).

Getty Images

NFL Football

In a first, the NFL travels to Brazil for a match between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. It’s also the first opening-weekend Friday game since 1970, and the third NFL game to be streamed exclusively on Peacock, though it will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing teams’ home cities and will be available on mobile devices with NFL+. Noah Eagle does the play-by-play, with analyst Todd Blackledge and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, with the pregame (7 pm/ET) led on site by Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champ Rodney Harrison and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

Allyson Riggs / Netflix

Rebel Ridge

Movie Premiere

The spirit of Reacher infuses this action thriller starring Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) as ex-Marine Corps Martial Arts specialist Terry Richmond, whose civilian mission to post bail for his cousin in small-town Shelby Springs goes sideways when local cops seize his life savings. The officers, led by corrupt sheriff Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), have no idea who they’re messing with, as Terry (aided by court clerk AnnaSophia Robb) becomes a one-man army of retribution and justice.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: