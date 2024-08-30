‘The Voice’ Season 26 Schedule Changes: VP Debate, Election Day Delay & More

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Heading into this fall, TV fans should be extra vigilant about keeping up with their favorite shows’ schedules and some potential changes ahead. There are at least major general election debates ahead — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on September 10, and VP hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance on October 1. Plus, there’s the matter of actual election day, on November 5, which the major broadcasters will undoubtedly preempt programming to cover.

One show that’ll see some major changes to its scheduling pattern is The Voice on NBC.

TV Insider has confirmed the following schedule changes (which are, as always, subject to change): For the first two weeks of Season 26, there will only be Monday night episodes, making room for the VP debate on the second week instead of the usual Monday and Tuesday back-to-back airings. Then, things will get on a more usual course with Monday and Tuesday airings except for election night, on which there will not be a new episode.

For now, here’s the current blind auditions schedule for The Voice Season 26:

September 23, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: Season 26 Premiere, The Blind Auditions, Part 1

September 30, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: The Blind Auditions, Part 2

October 7, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: The Blind Auditions, Part 3

October 8, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: The Blind Auditions, Part 4

October 14, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: The Blind Auditions, Part 5

October 15, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT: The Blind Auditions, Part 6

So plan your viewing/DVR schedule accordingly!

The Voice Season 26 features returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, along with newcomers Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

Season 27 will feature the return of Adam Levine, who left his red chair after Season 16, alongside John Legend, Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. The season will premiere in the spring of 2025.

The Voice, Season 27 premiere, September 23, 8/7c, ABC