There are still some question marks looming about the upcoming presidential debate(s) between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, but it looks like the next step in the VP race is here.

CBS News reports that the eye network offered to play host to a vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Trump’s running mate and current Ohio senator, and Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate and current governor of Minnesota. The two candidates have now publicly accepted an agreed-upon date.

According to social media messages from Walz and Vance, their respective campaigns have now agreed to debate on October 1.

How do I watch the 2024 VP debate?

CBS News confirmed that the debate will take place in New York City. October 1 was one of four options the network extended to the two running mates (the others being September 17, September 24, and October 8), and it’s one that the Harris-Walz campaign agreed to first, with Trump-Vance accepting soon after.

“Today, CBS News invited both vice-presidential candidates to participate in a debate in New York City,” an August 14 statement from the network read. “We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates.”

Walz himself quote-tweeted the announcement and added, “See you on October 1, JD.”

Though Vance initially declined to commit to the debate when prompted by press, he quote-tweeted Walz’s post and wrote, “The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!”

At this time, Walz has not yet responded to Vance’s challenge for an earlier debate.

Who is moderating the debate?

CBS announced that the debate will be moderated by Norah O’Donnell, who is stepping down as anchor for CBS Evening News, and Margaret Brennan, a foreign affairs correspondent for the network.

What else is there to know about the 2024 VP debate history?

The vice presidential debate was initially expected to take place between Harris, who was then the VP nominee, and Vance. CBS News reportedly offered for the two to debate on the network on either July 23 or August 13.

However, when incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out on July 21, after senior members of his party expressed concern over his performance in the first debate, those plans were suspended. Then, the Trump-Vance ticket declined to agree to a debate that would take place on before August 19, when Harris will officially accept the Democratic National Convention’s nomination for president at the DNC convention in Chicago.

Harris and Trump are expected to debate on September 10 on ABC. There is a possibility that there will be other debates — as Trump has proposed others — but they have not been agreed to by both parties at this time. More details on that can be found here.