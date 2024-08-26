The Kelly Clarkson Show is gearing up for its Season 6 premiere and the show is unveiling its glitzy lineup of stars set to guest on upcoming episodes.

Set to return on Monday, September 23, the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show is kicking things off with a rooftop party at 30 Rock. The premiere week event will feature Clarkson performing a Kellyoke medley with My Band Y’All to an audience full of New Yorkers, including The Kelly Clarkson Show Good Neighbors and Rad Humans, all of whom are stepping up in their local communities.

Through Kellyoke, fans can look forward to plenty of classic covers and can anticipate more exciting things from the new season like the star-studded guest list, mentioned above.

Among the candid interviews, show panels, surprise celebrity pop-ins, and more live studio audience guests are Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Miranda Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban, Ali Wong, Kate Winslet, Questlove, and Zachary Quinto.

Additionally, the cast of Emily in Paris, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Camille Razat, and the cast of Wicked, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey, will also join the fun in-studio.

The Kelly Clarkson Show films at 30 Rockefeller from NBC Studios in New York City in front of a live audience of 200. Launching back in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson show averages 1.3 million daily viewers and has grown consecutively each season. The daytime series is executive produced by Clarkson and Alex Duda who serves as showrunner. Meanwhile, Clarkson’s house band, Y’All, is led by music director Jason Halbert.

Don’t miss Season 6’s kick-off when the premiere arrives this September, and let us know what guests you’re looking forward to seeing when the show returns this fall.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, September 23, Check your local listing