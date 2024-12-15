Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, and Victor “N.O.R.E” Santiago Jr. are just a few of the musicians who have transitioned from recording in the studio to hosting talk shows on a variety of platforms, including Starz, REVOLT, NBC, and FOX.

The TV success of Clarkson, Hudson, and others has shown that many of the artists who have dominated the stage have the potential to broaden their brand through television in a way that’s beneficial for them and the network. Moving forward, it wouldn’t be surprising to keep the trend going further in the 2020s and 2030s.

While it’s still a little early in the careers of a few of the biggest names in music to even think about making this jump, here are 10 artists who have what it takes to jump from the charts to the broadcast booth.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Your Local Listings

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings