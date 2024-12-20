Kelly Clarkson is ready to celebrate the holidays with her recently released deluxe Christmas album, and it appears she has taken the opportunity to throw some shade at her ex in the process.

On Wednesday, December 18, the former American Idol winner shared a visualizer for her new record, When Christmas Comes Around… Again, a reissue of her Grammy-nominated 2021 album. The clip features a shot of four stockings that many fans took as a dig at Clarkson’s ex-husband and former music manager, Brandon Blackstock.

The four stockings hang above a roaring fireplace, which is decorated in a festive garland with a Christmas tree standing to the right. The stocking on the left reads “Mom,” while the next two read “River” and “Remy,” the names of Clarkson’s two children she shares with Blackstock. The last stocking simply reads, “Nope.”

Many fans interpreted the “Nope” as a shot at Blackstock, whom Clarkson split with in 2020 after a seven-year marriage. Following the divorce, the former couple were involved in a messy, years-long legal battle regarding custody, spousal support, and assets related to commissions paid for business deals Blackstock procured as Clarkson’s manager.

“WHOAH! That ‘nope’ is crazy,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“So healing!! Mom River Remy and Nope is so cute and adorable,” said another.

Another wrote, “NOPE!!! I’m dying over here!!! Love it! Thanks for sharing!!”

“Love this so much, I love that Kelly is healing and happy,” added another commenter.

While the “Nope” could certainly be perceived as a jibe at Blackstock, it could also be a reference to Clarkson not currently being interested in pursuing a relationship.

Appearing on KOST 103.5. last month, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer revealed she isn’t dating anyone right now because her kids “are not [into it] and constantly bring it up. ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.'”

“They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad,” she continued. “I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical, and imagination station is a wonderful thing.”