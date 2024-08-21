‘Hollywood Squares’ Reboot Set & Celebrities Revealed – Why Fans Are Excited

Fans have been given their first glimpse of the upcoming Hollywood Squares reboot courtesy of comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, who will occupy one of the celebrity spots when the show premieres on CBS in January 2025.

Iglesias took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 20, where he posted a video on the set of the much-anticipated game show revival. In the clip, the Mr. Iglesias star is seen posing with Drew Barrymore, who will occupy the famed “center square,” and showing off various parts of the production.

The video gives fans their first sneak peek at the set, which looks to take inspiration from the original 1960s version of Hollywood Squares. Nine cubes are stacked on top of one other in a 3 x 3 grid, and the studio floor is wood-paneled.

It’s also possible to make out some of the names of other celebrities who will be seated in the squares. Some names include former NFL player and current co-host of The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, former Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, comedian Whitney Cummings, and The Cleaning Lady actor Oliver Hudson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy)

Other names spotted in the background of Iglesias’ Instagram Stories are Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian Tig Notaro, What We Do in the Shadows star Kristen Schaal, And Just Like That… actor Mario Cantone, The Neighborhood stars Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs, and The Carol Burnett Show alum Vicki Lawrence.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming reboot, with many praising the classic-looking set and line-up of celebrity guests.

“Well I’m surprised but pleased,” wrote one fan on X. “They made a new Hollywood Squares set for this version. It’s not the old Hip Hop/Nashville/Celebrity Squares set again for another decade. Looks nice!”

“I’m actually digging the wood-like flooring. Definitely a different feel from the Black Shiny Floor of the Bergeron Era,” said another.

“OK the new Hollywood Squares is really doing the panel right. So far we’re seeing Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Tig Notarro, Kristen Schaal, Mario Cantone, Fluffy, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Vicki Lawrence (!!!), Yvette Nicole Brown, and so many more,” wrote one commenter.

“The set looks great also!” replied one user.

Another added, “So far, the set looks impressive! Great starting lineup too! Hopefully they decide to dedicate the entire premiere week to the Original “Squares” Master.”

“I wasn’t really hyped for this at all but that’s a solid panel,” said another.

“And the fact that CBS airs the show??? I’m sold!!” wrote one fan.

CBS announced the reboot of Hollywood Squares back in May, confirming Barrymore as the center square celebrity. On June 11, Deadline reported that Nate Burleson will host the show.

Speaking about Barrymore’s involvement back in May, CBS president/CEO George Cheeks said, “We’re reimagining Hollywood Squares. We’re going to be true to the old school elements, but having an anchor of somebody with that personality, those relationships, and just someone who actually is so such a diehard fan of that franchise. We’re super excited about her in the center square.”

Last week, original Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall died from kidney failure at the age of 98. Marshall hosted the show from 1966 until 1981 and won four Daytime Emmy Awards.

Hollywood Squares, Premieres, January 2025, CBS