CBS is reviving the classic game show Hollywood Squares, which will see CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson as host and Drew Barrymore in the famed center square.

As reported by Deadline, Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver, has been confirmed as the host of the game show, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2025 on Wednesday evenings after The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage.

Burleson currently serves as co-host on CBS Mornings alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil and covers football for CBS on its The NFL Today program. He previously played in the NFL for 11 years as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

Hollywood Squares sees two contestants facing off in a game of tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The game board is made up of cubes, each occupied by a famous face. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants have to decide the legitimacy of their answers to win the game.

Barrymore will be a regular part of the show, sitting in the iconic center square. Her production company, Flower Films, will co-produce the show with Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The original show premiered with a pilot episode in 1965 on NBC before debuting its first full series in 1966 with Peter Marshall as host. It ran for 14 seasons before being canceled. However, it was revived in 1986 with John Davidson as host and aired in syndication until 1989. It was rebooted again in 1998 with Tom Bergeron and ran until 2004.

Previous regulars and semi-regulars over the years included Vincent Price, Weird Al Yankovic, Joan Rivers, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres, Whoopi Goldberg, and many more.

A specific premiere date has not been announced yet, but the show is expected to air in January 2025. It will air on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ With Showtime and will be available the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Hollywood Squares, Reboot, January 2025, CBS