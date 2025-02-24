Everybody get up! Hollywood Squares is officially set to return for Season 2 as the reboot continues to entertain its viewers. It is one of nine renewed series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season.

The game show was revived by CBS in 2025, after two iterations of the show, the first in 1966 and then again in 1998. Here’s everything you need to know about its renewal, including when you can expect it to return and who will host.

What landed Hollywood Squares Season 2 renewal?

Hollywood Squares is the number one new unscripted series. Season 1 is estimated to bring in 5.4 million viewers in live. Plus, 35 days of multi-platform viewing, based on its season-to-date live plus 7 average.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Who stars in Hollywood Squares?

Former football player Nate Burleson is expected to return as host. Drew Barrymore, who was the center square in most of the Season 1 episodes, is also expected to return. The celebrities change every episode, with a few recurring, including Whitney Cummings, Kevin Nealon, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Triumph the Insult Dog, and Jeff Dunham.

What is Hollywood Squares about?

Hollywood Squares is a game show where two contestants compete in a game of tic-tac-toe to win cash and prizes. A celebrity will give an answer and the contestant has to agree or disagree with them and if they are right, they get that square. The first player to get a tic-tac-toe or five squares wins. Every episode there is a secret square. If they are picked and the question is answered correctly, the contestant wins a trip.

When will Hollywood Squares Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced yet. Considering Season 1 premiered in January, Season 2 is likely to air around the same time. Stay tuned for exact dates as we await further news on Season 2.

Where can you watch Hollywood Squares?

Hollywood Squares airs on CBS on Wednesdays at 8/7c. It airs at the same time on Paramount+.

Who will make Hollywood Squares Season 2?

Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment and Drew Barrymore and Flower Films, Inc. produce the series.

Hollywood Squares, Season 2, TBD, CBS