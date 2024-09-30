Which Late-Night Shows Are Going Live After VP Debate?

Following Tuesday (October 1) night’s debate between vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz, there are at least two late-night hosts who will be offering their takes on the veepstakes live.

On Tuesday night, both The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show will feature live shows following the VP debate.

While Stephen Colbert himself will be on hand to emcee The Late Show‘s coverage, Jon Stewart will not be on for The Daily Show. Instead, rotating guest host Michael Kosta will take the reins of Tuesday’s live show, with Stewart hosting in his usual Monday evening episode timeslot instead.

The news of Stewart’s absence may serve as a surprise to some, as he previously hosted the live Daily Show episodes that took place after the debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic National Convention, and Trump’s debate with Kamala Harris. (Jordan Klepper hosted the show’s live coverage of the Republican National Convention after the first night, but that was due to a security-based change of plans.)

Colbert announced his plans to host the live post-VP debate show last week in his monologue, saying, “The candidates out there on both sides of the vice presidential debate are busy prepping for their big showdown next Tuesday night, and we will be live, live I tell you, right after the debate right here in the Ed Sullivan theater.” Colbert continued by joking, “And here’s the nice thing: You won’t even have to change the channel clicker because the debate is being hosted by CBS, which is why the debate is being moderated by Tracker and the stopwatch from 60 Minutes.”

