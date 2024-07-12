Will ‘Evil’ Be Saved? Stars Say It Should Be a ‘No-Brainer’

Sadly, one of the best shows on TV, Evil, is coming to an end with its current fourth season (and four bonus episodes). But if you’ve followed any of the cast on social media, you’ve likely seen how much they hope it comes back, considering how good and unique it is—no show combines comedy, drama, and horror, in the same scene even, like it does—and how well the show is doing streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

“Everybody in the cast feels the same way. We’re pushing it like crazy,” star Kurt Fuller tells TV Insider. “Katja [Herbers] is leading the charge. But who knows what’s going to happen.”

Yes, Herbers would definitely want to do more. “That would be nice. We all kind of hope that our numbers are very promising, so we’re starting to hope that it just starts to make financial sense to do more, that it’s just very profitable,” she says. “We’re very proud of [the show]. We love it. We really think it’s quite special.”

Aasif Mandvi, too, raves about the show’s quality. “I think this is maybe our best season yet,” he tells TV Insider. “I think we’ve really evolved as a show. I feel like sometimes it takes a show a couple of seasons to sort of find its real sweet spot and I feel like we found it this season, so it is a shame that they decided to make this our last one, but I don’t think it was because we were unpopular or not doing a great job.”

He credits the writing and creators Robert and Michelle King for that great combination of comedy, drama, and horror and how well they can toggle between the three genres. “As an actor, it’s been an incredible experience of working on the show, but also as a creator myself and as a writer myself, it’s been really fascinating to be inside—not that I was in the writers’ room, but just to even be adjacent to that process of how they create this show and how fearless they are in storytelling and the risks they sort of take and the willingness to stretch and to just go for it,” Mandvi adds. “And once you’ve established a kind of world that people buy into, it’s so fun to then just play with that and just take it to its illogical or logical extremes.”

But what do the stars think the chances are that Evil gets a fifth season somewhere? For Mandvi, it’s a “no-brainer.”

“I’m not a network executive or a studio head, but I feel like it would be a no-brainer to pick us up,” he says. “We have a rabid fan base that loves our show. I think that it is one of the top streaming shows out there. We did incredibly well on Netflix when we were on there, we were in the top 10. We’re number one on Paramount+. So I feel like if anybody is out there looking for a great show that has a fan base that is dying for more content, and we’re willing to do it, the actors and the creators, we’re all willing to it. So I would say Netflix, HBO, whatever, come along. Let’s go do it. Let’s go make more.”

Fuller looks at it more from a business standpoint. “I’ve been in the business a long time,” he notes. “The streaming thing is different because if this show was on network TV and people were watching it and it was still on, it would make sense because more people would watch it, so they’d sell the commercial time for more and they’d make more money. On a streaming show, it’s sort of like, the money they spend is not really going to make sense regarding the amount of new subscribers they get. Have they already gotten a lot of new subscribers and more episodes won’t do that much?”

He continues, “I don’t know. I don’t know what that algorithm is, but the only way it’s going to get more is if they think, well, if we do another season, many, many, many more people will sign up. And that could happen because more people have discovered the show and people want to see more. And certainly the story is not over. I mean, it’s incredibly satisfying, I can tell you that. But it’s not over. It doesn’t have to be, but I would think it’s 40-60, 60 percent that it will not have more and 40 percent that it will, which are still pretty good odds in show business.”

