When it comes to Gillian Anderson being involved in Ryan Coogler’s reboot of The X-Files, it’s the offer that’s out there.

Coogler, whose film Sinners is now in theaters, said on Last Podcast on the Left that he has spoken to Anderson, who played FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on the series for its 11-season run on Fox, with David Duchovny costarring as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder.

“I’m working on X-Files, bro. That’s what’s immediately next,” Coogler said. “I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary.”

When the podcast hosts asked about Anderson’s possible involvement, Coogler said, “I’ve spoken to the great Gillian Anderson. She’s amazing. She’s incredible. You know, fingers crossed there.”

He added: “We’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X-Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Those fans found out about Coogler’s reboot project two years ago, when X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed the filmmaker would “remount” the sci-fi series “with a diverse cast.”

And one year ago, Anderson expressed an openness to the project.“It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,’” Anderson said on TODAY at the time. “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. I think he’s a bit of a genius.”

She went on: “There’s a chance it will happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. But I’m not saying no because I think he’s really cool, and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”