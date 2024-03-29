The Best Easter Movies & Specials on TV This Weekend

For millions of people worldwide, this weekend is about solemnity and celebration. Easter Sunday is one of the most important holidays for those practicing Christianity, marking the miracle of Jesus of Nazareth‘s resurrection.

For children, this means the Easter Bunny will pay a visit to provide them with a basket full of treats, and for the devout, it’s an essential occasion to go to church or watch a live-streamed service.

If you’re looking for what Easter-themed specials and movies are available on TV and streaming, we’re here to help! Here’s a look at the best Easter viewing options for this weekend.

EWTV

This global Catholic network will air Easter weekend masses and other special presentations from the world’s biggest churches.

From Rome with Pope Francis:

Good Friday: “Celebration of the Lord’s Passion” live March 29 at 12 p.m. ET from Vatican City and “Way of the Cross” at 4:15 p.m. ET from St. Peter’s Basilica

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Vatican City

Easter Sunday: Mass on March 31 at 4 a.m. ET from the Vatican and “Urbi et Orbi address” at 6 a.m. ET from St. Peter’s Square

From the Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.:

Good Friday: “Choral Meditations of the Passion of Christ” on March 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET, “Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion” at 3 p.m. ET

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass on March 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Easter Sunday: Mass on March 31 at 12 p.m. ET

Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel will be airing two romantic films to celebrate the occasion.

Easter Under Wraps (also available to stream on Peacock TV and YouTube): This 2019 movie centers on a woman who goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to find out why sales are down and meets the handsome head chocolatier with some fresh ideas.

March 31 at 11 a.m. ET

An Easter Bloom: This 2024 original stars Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth and features a woman who enters a floral design contest in hopes of saving her farm.

March 30 at 8 p.m. ET

March 31 at 7 p.m. ET

April 4 at 9 p.m. ET

The History Channel

Jesus: His Life: The History Channel will be offering audiences a marathon of all eight episodes of their 2019 docuseries.

March 31 from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. ET.

Turner Classic Movies

Easter Parade: On Easter Sunday, TCM is airing one of the oldest Easter movies ever. The 1948 musical special features Hollywood legends Fred Astaire and Judy Garland in the lead. The film centers on a Broadway star who vows to turn his new dancing partner into a star — but his heart gets in the way.

March 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Various Streaming Services

Viewers can also find a wealth of Easter-related movies and specials available on both subscription and free streaming services.

Easter in Art: This 2020 documentary explores the holiday through its artistic representations throughout history. (Tubi)

Easter Basket Challenge: This cooking competition series features bakers putting their best Easter-themed goodies forward in hopes of winning a Golden Easter Egg with cash. (Discovery+)

Easter Dance movies: There’s a whole franchise of animated films devoted to the holiday, with Hopz the Easter Bunny at the center of the action. (Tubi TV, PlutoTV)

Easter Someday: This film follows Ava, who is stressed by her parents’ expectations of excellence, gets her wish to visit an alternate universe and will have to follow a magic book’s clues to get home. (Plex)

Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter: This 2018 special finds Little Nutbrown Hare and his pals on a mission to find a pure white fawn in the woods. (Peacock)

Hop: This 2011 holiday comedy features an all-star voice cast and centers on a young rabbit who’d rather be a band’s drummer than the Easter Bunny. (Peacock)

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown: This 1974 special finds Linus preaching about the Easter Beagle while Peppermint Patty teaches Marcie about Easter, and Snoopy helps Woodstock find a new home. (Apple TV+)

Jesus of Nazareth: This 1977 drama features Robert Powell in the lead and follows the birth, life, death, and crucifixion. It also stars Laurence Olivier, James Earl Jones, and Ian McShane. (Tubi, Pluto TV)

Our OWN Easter: This holiday special features gospel and R&B artists. (Max)

The Real Jesus of Nazareth: This 2017 is hosted by Robert Powell and chronicles the life of the title religious figure. (Smithsonian Channel)