‘Half Man’: Everything We Know About Richard Gadd & Jamie Bell Drama

Richard Gadd, star of Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, and Jamie Bell will be costarring as estranged brothers in Half Man (previously titled Lions), a new limited series coming to HBO and BBC.

Half Man tells the story of Ruben (Gadd) and Niall (Bell), who had a falling out and meet again at Niall’s wedding. The series is still in production, but here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about it while we wait for updates.

What is Half Man about?

Half Man will consist of six episodes. Here’s the series’ official logline, “When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city — a changing world, even — and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?”

Is Half Man based on a true story?

No, the series is entirely fictional, as Gadd stated, “All of the stuff I’ve done has an emotional truth to it, but [Half Man] is not based on my life at all. It’s a fictional world and a new challenge that I’m really looking forward to,” per Country & Town House. The actor is listed as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the limited series, per Variety.

Additional executive producers include Gaynor Holmes for BBC, Morven Reid and Tally Garner from Mam Tor Productions, and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. Producer is Wendy Griffin. Directors of the series are Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck, per Variety. Banijay Rights is the international distributor. Mam Tor Productions (a Banjilay UK company) is the studio. Production is supported by U.S. Screen Scotland and Ireland.

Who is in the Half Man cast?

The cast of Half Man includes Gadd and Bell as the leads. Other series regulars include Mitchell Robertson playing young Niall; Neve McIntosh in the role of Niall’s mother, Lori; Stuart Campbell as young Ruben; and Marianne McIvor as Ruben’s mother, Maura, per The Hollywood Reporter. Supporting cast includes Bilal Hasna, Charlie De Melo, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Scot Greenan, Piers Ewart, Calum Manchip, and Charlotte Blackwood.

Is there a trailer for Half Man?

No, there isn’t. The series is currently in production in Scotland.

When does Half Man premiere?

Half Man doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s set to release in 2026. When production concludes, we will have more updates.

Half Man, Series Premiere TBA, HBO