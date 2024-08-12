Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Drops Paternity Bombshell as She Reveals Baby’s Sex

On the same day that Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker announced the sex of their baby, Blanchard’s ex, Ryan Anderson, took to social media to reveal he has to “get a DNA test” to establish paternity.

Over the weekend, Blanchard and Urker threw a gender reveal party with friends and family, where they announced they would be welcoming a baby girl in the new year.

The couple shared videos and photos from the party on Blanchard’s official Instagram page on Sunday (August 11), where Urker is seen popping balloons to reveal pink confetti and family members set off poppers with pink powder.

“Hi sweetie, I’m your mom,” Blanchard says in one video, while Urker adds, “I’m your dad.” The pair then say together, “And you’re a girl!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta)

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Blanchard captioned her post. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

However, before the couple can properly celebrate, there is a matter of paternity that needs to be addressed. While Blanchard and Anderson split in April, they are still legally married until the divorce proceedings are settled. Therefore, according to Louisiana state law, Anderson could be listed as the father on the baby’s birth certificate if she is born before their divorce is finalized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta)

“If the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father,” the law states.

Anderson appeared on a TikTok live-stream on Saturday (August 10), where he confirmed he will be taking a “DNA test” to establish the paternity of Blanchard’s baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Oakley (@alexisoakley)

“I have to get a DNA test. I don’t have a choice,” Anderson said, per People. ” I hate being in this situation… I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Blanchard married Anderson in 2022 while she was in prison, serving a ten-year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who falsely claimed that Blanchard suffered from multiple medical issues.

After her release in December 2023, Blanchard moved in with Anderson; however, she announced she was filing for divorce in April. Since the split, Blanchard rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé, Urker.