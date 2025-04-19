‘RHOC’ Alum Lydia McLaughlin’s Brother Fatally Shot by Police

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin is mourning the death of brother Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, who died after being shot by police in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday, April 17. Stirling, a resident of nearby Laguna Niguel, was 45 years old.

“My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother,” McLaughlin tells TMZ. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports Stirling was pulled over on the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday night while riding a motorcycle through Newport Beach, around 50 miles south of Los Angeles.

An Instagram post from the Newport Beach Police Department says that Sitrling became “uncooperative” and assaulted an officer after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

“During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the post reads. “Additional officers responded to the scene and rendered medical aid to Stirling until personnel from the Newport Beach Fire Department arrived. Stirling was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The police department said that the California Department of Justice is conducting an independent investigation, the findings of which will be submitted to its Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.

Stirling had a brief acting career in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with appearances in the TV shows Fashion House and Wicked Wicked Games, according to his IMDb filmography. An IMDb bio states Stirling graduated Phi Beta Kappa in Communication Studies from the University of San Diego and as a model, stuntman, personal trainer, karate instructor, sailing and windsurfing instructor, salesman, baker, and television producer.

Stirling’s father is Newfoundland Broadcasting Company CEO Scott Stirling. A general manager for the company said in a statement that the Stirling family is heartbroken about the loss, per CBC News. “On behalf of all of the staff at the Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, our thoughts and prayers are with the Stirling family at this very difficult time,” the statement added.