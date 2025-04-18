‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals Shocking Number of Ties in His Wardrobe

If Jeopardy! fans can say anything about host Ken Jennings, it’s that he is stylish. The G.O.A.T. revealed how many ties he has in his closet, now that he has graduated from playing the game show to hosting it.

On Tuesday, April 15, Jennings shared a photo to Instagram, where he stood in front of ties and dress shirts that were hanging in his closet. He pointed back to them as he wore a red polka-dot button-up shirt with a white T-shirt under it.

“I think the question I’m most often asked by Jeopardy! studio audiences: how many ties do you have? Well, here’s the rotation. Start counting,” Ken Jennings captioned the post.

“I have 152 on my ‘Ken Ties’ spreadsheet, but I lost track of the new ones this season!!” one Instagram user commented.

“I love your tie collection! I always check them out. I checked out Alex’s ties also,” wrote another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

“Around 60?” one follower guessed.

“What is….. a lot!” another said.

Some fans thought he was told what to wear, but no one guessed the exact amount.

However, on Thursday, April 17, Ken Jennings updated Jeopardy! fans and told them just how many ties he has accumulated. “Steven Zimbelman is the head costumer at @Jeopardy. He worked with Alex Trebek and I’m very lucky that he stuck around to dress me as well,” the host shared in an Instagram post with a photo of him and Zimbelman.

“He tells me the answer to yesterday’s question is 198 total ties, including an archive of Alex-era ones that we break out sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Zimbelman has been the stylist/key costumer at Jeopardy! since June 2015, according to his LinkedIn. He has also been a costumer for Universal Studios and Love and Mercy costume departments. Zilmbelman earned his Bachelor of Arts in Theatre/Costume Design from San Francisco State University in 1980.

“He does an incredible job, and I adore that you inherited him from Alex. Your hot pink ties are my fave!” an Instagram user wrote.

A Reddit user was also curious about his suits. One fan said that they were at a taping and he revealed he has “around 24.”

“They are owned by Sony and kept at the studio. I got the impression he isn’t super involved in the wardrobe decisions,” they wrote.