Will Todd Chrisley Get Early Release From Prison?

With Julie Chrisley looking ever closer to getting a new court sentence that could see her walk free, what does the future hold for Todd Chrisley, the TV family patriarch who is also currently in prison for their joint conviction?

Could he be getting an early release from incarceration, or will he be languishing in prison for years to come?

Here is the latest on his case and what we know:

Todd Chrisley, the Southern real estate mogul-turned-Chrisley Knows Best star, was first convicted alongside his wife Julie of federal charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion, in June 2022.

He was initially sentenced to 12 years while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years, for a combined total of 19 years. Each of their sentences was later reduced by two years — to 10 years and five years respectively.

In June 2024, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions but vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence. The reason? The court affirmed the lower court’s guilty ruling for both defrauding banks with fraudulent loans and conspiring to defraud the IRS, but they overturned the portion regarding the loss amount attributed specifically to Julie Chrisley before 2007.

She will be resentenced by the lower courts in September. She will have to appear in court after initially rejecting the opportunity to appear in person for her re-sentencing after a judge ordered her to do so. Julie Chrisley initially argued that appearing in court would cause an “undue physical hardship on her,” but the judge denied her petition. Her resentencing will take place on September 26 at the Northern District of Georgia court.

For Todd Chrisley, however, his sentence remains the same and, as of now, that means he will likely be in prison for years after his wife Julie is released. But the family and their legal team are actively fighting his case and hoping he will walk free much sooner than is currently the case.

Both Chrisleys reported for prison in January 2023 — Todd to Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie to Federal Medical Center Lexington, Kentucky — which means that barring any further reductions, Todd Chrisley is expected to remain in federal custody until January 2033.

Meanwhile, Julie Chrisley will have served more than a year and a half of her now-vacated sentence by the time she is resentenced.

The couple’s daughter Savannah Chrisley relayed their reactions to the appeals court’s decision to vacate Julie’s sentence, saying of her father Todd, “He was crying, like happy tears, knowing that mom could be home. That’s the only thing he cares about right now is getting her home… Mom was obviously heartbroken for dad, but hopefully, she can come home and then she can go visit him, and that will be a game changer, I think, for his overall mental health and wellbeing… and hers, too.”

Savannah said the family is also hopeful that if Julie Chrisley were released after her resentencing, they would consider pursuing an ineffective assistance of counsel defense in Todd’s case: “The appeals court gave us a very very solid case for ineffective counsel by saying [the] trial lawyer should have done x, y, and z. They should have objected. They should have filed the motion timely,” she explained.

In other words, this isn’t over yet, but for now, Todd Chrisley is in custody until the turn of 2033.