Steve Harvey is clearly not a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he had trouble recognizing two of the franchise’s biggest stars on the August 6 edition of Celebrity Family Feud.

The episode saw a battle of the American Idol runner-ups as Clay Aiken‘s family took on Katharine McPhee‘s family. One of the most memorable categories of the evening was “Name a famous ‘Tom’ that a girl would love to go to the prom with.”

Clay’s 16-year-old son Parker (who was 15 at the time of taping) kicked things off, answering “Tom Hanks,” who happened to be on the board. However, Amy Foster, the daughter of McPhee’s husband David Foster, one-upped him by answering “Tom Brady,” who scored higher than Hanks.

This gave McPhee’s team control of the board, but they could only come up with one correct answer, “Tom Cruise,” which was the top answer. “Well, that’s the three I know,” Harvey said with a laugh.

McPhee then guessed “Tom Middleston,” before correcting herself and saying, “Tom Hiddleston.”

“Who is that?” Harvey mouthed to the audience before asking McPhee who that was.

“Loki,” one of the team said, referring to Hiddleston’s Marvel movie role as the villain Loki, who first appeared in the Thor movies, in addition to the Avengers franchise and his own Disney+ series.

Surprisingly, Hiddleston wasn’t on the board, which meant Aiken’s family could steal.

“We’re gonna go with Tom Holland,” Clay said, naming yet another Marvel star that Harvey seemed to have no idea about.

Harvey looked completely baffled while the studio audience cheered. Holland was on the board, giving the Aiken family the round.

“Who is Tom Holland?” Harvey asked.

“He’s Spider-Man,” Clay replied. “Listen, it was the 15-year-old (Parker) that came up with it, so don’t feel bad, Steve.”

Rounding out the board was Tom Selleck, who seemed to be more in Harvey’s wheelhouse.

Holland rose to fame playing Spider-Man in six Marvel movies, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He went on to lead Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequels, Far From Home and No Way Home, the latter of which became the highest-grossing film of 2021. He also appeared in the crime drama Cherry and the action-adventure movie Uncharted.

Fans jumped into the YouTube comments to share their reactions to the funny Family Feud moment.

“If they polled 100 school aged girls, Tom Holland would have been number one,” wrote one commenter.

“They clearly did not ask teenage girls. If they had, Tom Hiddleston definitely would have been on there and Tom Hanks would not,” said another.

“HOW DID STEVE NOT KNOW TOM HOLLAND?!” wrote one fan, while another replied, “Tom Holland is a kid by his standards.”

Another added, “Steve Harvey is a boomer. I don’t think he knows much about the newer generation of young actors. He also doesn’t look like he watches marvel movies, so it’s understandable that he has never heard of him.”

When another suggested a meeting between Harvey and Holland, one fan responded, “I wish one day Marvel superheroes will come to Celebrity Family Feud.”

What did you think of Harvey’s blindspot? Would you have guessed Tom Holland or Tom Hiddleston? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.