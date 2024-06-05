Family Feud does it again.

Longtime host Steve Harvey was silenced by a contestant’s answer on the game show’s June 4 episode.

Between contestants Jarrell and Jenny, the buzzer question delivered by Harvey was: “You know you shouldn’t, but name someone you have sexy dreams about.” Jarrell buzzed first – almost immediately – with the answer: “My aunt.”

As the audience erupted, Harvey looked at Jarrell with little to no humor behind his eyes, saying nothing except looking expectantly at Jarrell to explain himself. No words were needed.

Jarrell, in an attempt to explain his answer, simply stated: “You said, ‘You shouldn’t.'” Though the audience was laughing, Harvey remained silent, not even bothering to humor Jarrell with a response. Harvey turned apprehensively to the board, inquiring if “aunt” was a correct answer.

As the three on stage looked to the board, the buzzer confirmed that “aunt” was in fact not a correct answer, leaving Jenny with the opportunity to guess correctly for her own team. However, Harvey was stunned for a second time in a matter of seconds.

Her guess was: “You, Steve.” Harvey did not process her answer entirely, the first time around. “What?” he said.

Jenny repeated, “You,” and pointed at the 67-year-old host as the audience erupted in cheering and laughter yet again.

Though Harvey looked doubtful, he looked to the board to see if he himself was a correct answer for the category. “Me?” he asked again.

Jenny’s ended up being the top answer for the category, under the title “Celeb/Jason Momoa.” Harvey, a celebrity, counted as a correct answer, which scored 54 points for Jenny and her team.

As Jenny’s team applauded her gall, Harvey stared off into the distance in silence. “Sorry,” Jenny kindly directed to the host for her bold answer. Harvey continued to give his iconic eyebrow raise to the audience as he cautiously approached Jenny and her team who decided to play.

Harvey has hosted the popular family game show since 2010. Watch the “sexy dream” drama unfold below.

Name someone you shouldn’t have sexy dreams about. Jenny makes #SteveHarvey blush at the podium!! #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/XQDeuB56F8 — Family Feud (@FamilyFeud) June 4, 2024

