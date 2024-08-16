A Global ‘Drag Race,’ 20 Years of Cesar Mlllan, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in ‘The Union,’ Furiosa’s Origin Story

Albert Sanchez / World of Wonder Productions, Inc. / Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars

Series Premiere

The world’s a glamorous runway for RuPaul Charles, Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the uplifting competition that has inspired versions across the world. To acknowledge the show’s reach, RuPaul welcomes 12 queens from across the globe — including fan favorites from Belgium, the Philippines, Mexico, the U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Brazil and Down Under — to compete in challenges for a $200,000 grand prize and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Alyssa Edwards (an alum of Drag Race and All-Stars) represents the U.S. In the two-part opener, the queens strut their stuff in a talent show, with acts including (in a Drag Race first) a trapeze performance.

Nat Geo

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Season Premiere 8/7c

The fabled “dog whisperer” marks his 20th year on TV by launching the fifth season of his current series with three consecutive episodes (also at 9/8c and 10/9c). In each episode, Cesar Millan helps pet owners learn how to be better parents to their problematic pooches, and he also guides would-be owners towards a compatible canine friend. The season opens with Millan counseling Brunello, a white boxer who’s triggered at the very sight of bags. His clients also include a Shetland sheepdog and a golden retriever that can’t stop charging at other dogs. His compassionate consultations make for great TV.

Laura Radford / Netflix

The Union

Movie Premiere

“Where did Jersey go?” wonders Mike, a regular-guy construction worker when he wakes up in London after reconnecting at a local New Jersey bar with Roxanne (Halle Berry), his high-school sweetheart from 25 years ago. Surprise, she’s a covert intelligence agent, and she needs someone off-the-grid to retrieve a stolen list that contains the identity of every U.S. spy. Cue the action in a hybrid rom-com thriller where learning to drive on the other side of the road is the least of Mike’s death-defying challenges.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Streaming Premiere

If your action preferences are more of the apocalyptic variety, George Miller’s latest grueling chapter in the Mad Max universe, which hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend, makes its streaming debut. Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) assumes the role of a younger Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road), who as a child is taken from the paradisical Green Place of Many Mothers by savage bikers led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Her formidable survival instincts are honed while becoming a pawn in a Wasteland war between Dementus and the Citadel’s Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme).

