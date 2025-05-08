‘The Rookie’ Boss Gives Update on Potential Spinoff

We know The Rookie will be back for Season 8, but will its world expand once again? The previous spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, only lasted one season, but the characters have continued to appear on the original series since its cancellation. In December 2024, it was announced that another spinoff is in the works. When TV Insider caught up with showrunner Alexi Hawley recently, we had to ask for an update.

What he could share was “just that there’s a script that I’ve been going back and forth with ABC about. They give notes and I do the work and I’m an ever-hopeful human being. And so I would love nothing more than to expand the universe and go make it. So we’ll see. I don’t know. I mean the business right now is a little what it is, but I mean, I remain hopeful. We’ll see what happens.”

Back when the possible new series was announced, it was described as being set in the state of Washington and following “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.” In other words, what we saw when The Rookie began with Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), who has risen to training officer.

Now, Hawley tells us that yes, the plan is for it to be “another patrol show set somewhere else. All I can really say is, I think the magic of Rookie does live in the fact that anytime they get out of their police cars, anything can happen. And I think that that’s something that I would try and replicate in a spinoff.”

This comes ahead of The Rookie‘s Season 7 finale, airing on ABC on Tuesday, May 13, at 9/8c. In “The Good, the Bad, and the Oscar,” John and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave), Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles’ (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

Would you watch another Rookie series? What would you want to see in one? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC