Kamala Harris has found her running mate in Tim Walz, the Minnesota Governor who’s been top of mind for many voters the last two weeks.

Harris’ campaign announced her decision on Tuesday, August 6. Walz gained fame on social media and beyond for calling Republicans and their policies “weird” on national news programs, making for some truly entertaining soundbites that have energized other politicians on their press tours.

Maya Rudolph is already confirmed to be reprising her role as Harris on Saturday Night Live Season 50 throughout the Presidential election. Now, her running mate needs to be cast. Fans on Twitter/X have been posting their ideas, many of them including Steve Martin. In fact, one Twitter user even posted about wanting Martin to play Walz on the sketch comedy series back in 2020. Other ideas include Sean Astin (OK, that one’s mine) and Rick Moranis (inspired idea).

Can’t wait for Steve Martin to play Gov. Tim Walz in an SNL skit about the passive agressiveness of the Midwest Coalition pic.twitter.com/l9S43P1V5k — Molly (@notrealMolly) May 3, 2020

I hate trending topics lol. No Steve Martin is not dead. Yes, he will make an excellent Tim Walz on SNL. [Wipes brow.] pic.twitter.com/IaAXRMSxdO — AnnaMaria LFG (@annamaria1word) August 6, 2024

And everyone saying Steve Martin is the “must play Tim Walz” on SNL, I raise you… Rick Moranis. pic.twitter.com/hMbsy37Fst — Pigeon (@j_d_fielder) August 6, 2024

I want @KamalaHarris to pick Tim Walz so we can get @JimOHeir to play him on SNL #timwalz #kamala pic.twitter.com/KZKZLe4jBV — Eddie, Your Friendly Neighborhood DJ (@EddieSaysStuff) August 5, 2024

rooting for Tim Walz for many reasons but mainly because id love to see Danny DeVito play him on SNL for the rest of election season — abby govindan (@abbygov) August 5, 2024

SNL get Sean Astin on the phone right now pic.twitter.com/jPXxDehlu2 — Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) August 6, 2024

Below, see our ideas for who could play Walz on SNL when the variety series returns this Fall, and cast your vote for your pick in the poll at the end of the gallery.

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 Premiere, Saturday, September 28, 11:30/10:30c, NBC