Who Should Play Tim Walz on ‘Saturday Night Live’? (POLL)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Sean Astin (L), Tim Walz (C), Steve Martin (R)
Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

 More

Kamala Harris has found her running mate in Tim Walz, the Minnesota Governor who’s been top of mind for many voters the last two weeks.

Harris’ campaign announced her decision on Tuesday, August 6. Walz gained fame on social media and beyond for calling Republicans and their policies “weird” on national news programs, making for some truly entertaining soundbites that have energized other politicians on their press tours.

Maya Rudolph is already confirmed to be reprising her role as Harris on Saturday Night Live Season 50 throughout the Presidential election. Now, her running mate needs to be cast. Fans on Twitter/X have been posting their ideas, many of them including Steve Martin. In fact, one Twitter user even posted about wanting Martin to play Walz on the sketch comedy series back in 2020. Other ideas include Sean Astin (OK, that one’s mine) and Rick Moranis (inspired idea).

Below, see our ideas for who could play Walz on SNL when the variety series returns this Fall, and cast your vote for your pick in the poll at the end of the gallery.

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 Premiere, Saturday, September 28, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Sean Astin (R)
Getty Images

Sean Astin

The Lord of the Rings star is perhaps not your first thought to play Walz, but their resemblance is undeniable! What they also share is an incredibly warm energy that makes them endlessly lovable to anyone watching them. They’re both also big union supporters (Walz’s policies are pro-union, and Astin is a SAG-AFTRA National Board Member who was one of the leaders during the 2023 strikes). Plus, have you seen him in 50 First Dates? He can be funny! Astin is my top pick.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Steve Martin (R)
Getty Images

Steve Martin

Steve Martin has a lot of appeal for this role. He resembles Walz, he’s a longtime SNL veteran, and he’s got the warm vibe needed to play the politician. Martin and Rudolph would also be an iconic comedic pair that blends different generations of SNL together.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Paula Pell (R)
Getty Images

Paula Pell

The Girls5Eva star has the opportunity to deliver some Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer-level hilarity as Walz, and pairing the former SNL writer with her pal Rudolph is just too delicious of an opportunity to ignore. Now, imagine Pell as Walz and McCarthy as JD Vance and the comedic gold they would bring to parodies of Vice Presidential debates. SNL, please!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Bobby Moynihan (R)
Getty Images

Bobby Moynihan

Moynihan marks another opportunity to bring a beloved SNL alum back for the benchmark 50th season. He’s got the experience, he has that energy you can’t help but love, and seeing him reunited with Rudolph would be a delight. Moynihan would fit right in as Walz over at Studio 8H.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Jim O'Heir (R)
Getty Images

Jim O'Heir

O’Heir basically was Walz in Parks and Recreation, (except Walz doesn’t come with all of those Jerry snafus). Jerry/Larry/Terry/Gary Gergich was so beloved, he became Pawnee, Indiana’s most beloved mayor. Let O’Heir bring that same energy to SNL! He’s worked at NBC before.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Nick Offerman (R)
Getty Images

Nick Offerman

O’Heir’s Parks and Recreation costar would also be a fun choice. He could pull off the Walz look well enough, and we know he has the comedic chops. Seeing Offerman play a government official again would be a delight for every Ron Swanson lover.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Tom Arnold (R)
Getty Images

Tom Arnold

The Roseanne alum has hosted SNL before in the ’90s and bears a similar resemblance to Walz. He’d be an easy fit into the role.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Jim Gaffigan (R)
Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan

The standup comedian has a goofy and lovable demeanor that’s in the same genre as Astin and Martin and O’Heir. His resemblance to Walz helps make him a good candidate for the role as well.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L), Rick Moranis (R)
Getty Images

Rick Moranis

Now THIS would be a pop culture moment! Moranis has long been absent from the entertainment industry, having stepped away from acting to raise his children. Could you imagine the excitement that would break out if Moranis were to return to our screens for the first time in years to play someone as lovable and endearing as him? This would be a fantastic stunt casting befitting the milestone 50th season.

Saturday Night Live

Bobby Moynihan

Jim Gaffigan

Jim O'Heir

Nick Offerman

Paula Pell

Rick Moranis

Sean Astin

Steve Martin

Tim Walz

Tom Arnold

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Genie Francis in 'General Hospital'
1
Is ‘General Hospital’ Recasting Laura’s Comatose Daughter?
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley Rejects Chance to Appear in Court for Resentencing Hearing
Mayim Bialik - Jeopardy
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Remove Last Trace of Mayim Bialik From Show
Alison Sweeney on 'Days of Our Lives'
4
Alison Sweeney Bringing Sami Brady Back to ‘DAYS’
Jonathan Jackson on the 'General Hospital' set
5
Jonathan Jackson Returns to ‘GH’ Set in New Photo